Johnston was a healthy scratch as the Islanders defeated the Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday.

Johnston had played in five of the previous six games before Saturday. He had zero points and 23 penalty minutes in those five games. Johnston only has two assists in 16 games this season. He is only used when the team feels they need a physical presence. In his last game, Johnston wasn't afraid to drop the gloves with Ryan Reaves of the Wild, one of the best fighters in the NHL. That bout did not go well for Johnston, who was lucky that his face shield stopped a couple of fists from landing on their intended target.