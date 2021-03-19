Johnston was a healthy scratch for the 25th straight game Thursday versus the Flyers.

Johnston played in the first six games of the season for the Isles but has been firmly entrenched on the bench ever since. Johnston is only on the team to keep other enforcers in check, but it seems there is very little use for those skills this season. The Islanders have only scored 10 goals in their last four games and may feel that a spirited bout or two from Johnston could wake them up out of their doldrums. However, that's probably a pipe dream as Johnston is not expected to play Saturday versus the Flyers.