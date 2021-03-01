Johnston was a healthy scratch for the 15th straight game for the Islanders on Sunday.

Johnston really doesn't have much of a role on the team. He's only needed when the opposition may have a tough guy or two or perhaps when coach Barry Trotz feels his physicality is needed, and that hasn't happened much at all in this shortened season. The other thing preventing Johnston from playing is the Islander's lack of offense. While Trotz has changed wings quite often looking for offense, Johnston is not part of that rotation.