Johnston will be a healthy scratch for the Islanders on Wednesday versus the Canadiens.

Johnston will sit so that the newly acquired Chris Wagner can make his debut with the team. Johnston has three goals and two assists in 12 games for the Islanders this season and has provided a jolt of energy due to his physical presence on the ice. The next chance for Johnston to play will be Friday, in the second half of the home-and-home matchup with Montreal.