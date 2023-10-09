Johnston was placed on waivers Monday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.
Johnston chipped in two assists, 37 PIM and 34 hits in 16 appearances with the Islanders last season. If he clears, the 29-year-old forward could start the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Bridgeport.
More News
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Getting a chance to play•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Healthy scratch for seven straight•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Back to the bench•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Hands out assist•