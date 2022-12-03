Johnston was a healthy scratch versus the Predators on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders are without a pair of forward as both Kyle Palmieri and Cal Clutterbuck are dealing with upper-body injuries. Those injuries, however, did not automatically mean Johnston would be added to the lineup. The Islanders still prefer to only use Johnston when they feel his physical presence will be needed and not because he's next man up. Johnston next will get a chance to play Sunday versus the Blackhawks.