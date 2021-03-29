Johnston is playing versus the Penguins on Monday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Johnson had been a healthy inactive since Jan. 26, as the Islanders evidently didn't feel like they needed his level of toughness. Unfortunately, Johnston took a penalty on his first shift, and the Penguins scored on the ensuing power play.
