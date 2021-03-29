Johnston is playing versus the Penguins on Monday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Johnson had been a healthy inactive since Jan. 26 as the Islanders didn't feel like they needed his level of toughness. Unfortunately, Johnston took a penalty on his first shift, and the Penguins scored on the ensuing power play. If that goal ends up costing the Islanders the game, this may be the last game Johnston plays for another two months.