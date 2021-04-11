Johnston (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Johnston has already missed three games, and this transaction confirms that he won't be available for Sunday's matchup against the Rangers. He'll be eligible to return for Thursday's road clash against the Bruins. The 27-year-old has accrued no points, 35 PIM and 31 hits across nine games this season.
