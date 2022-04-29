Johnston (illness) was scratched from Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Johnston caught the stomach bug that's been making its way through the Islanders' locker room. The 28-year-old should be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against the Lightning. If he doesn't play, he ends 2021-22 with seven points, 90 hits and 44 PIM in 32 contests.