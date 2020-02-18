Islanders' Ross Johnston: Limited role
Although Johnston has been active the past two games for the Islanders, he's only averaging just over seven minutes of ice time.
Johnston generally only plays when coach Barry Trotz feels that he needs a more physical presence in the lineup. Johnston played Feb. 10 in Washington to keep Tom Wilson in check and Saturday in Vegas for the same reason with Ryan Reaves. It was a bit of a surprise that Johnston played over Tom Kuhnhackl on Monday as Arizona doesn't have a player that would match up with Johnston's fighting ability and the Islanders are desperate for goal scoring after now having scored only one goal in their past three games. One would think that Johnston may find himself on the bench when the Islanders next play Wednesday in Colorado.
