Johnston scored a goal, dished two hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Johnston opened the scoring at 5:50 of the first period. The 25-year-old was listed on the second line to start the game, although his 9:36 in ice time suggests he received his more typical fourth-line usage. Johnston has three goals, 68 hits, 49 PIM and just 11 shots on goal through 21 contests this year.