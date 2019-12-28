Islanders' Ross Johnston: Makes foray onto scoresheet
Johnston scored a goal, dished two hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Johnston opened the scoring at 5:50 of the first period. The 25-year-old was listed on the second line to start the game, although his 9:36 in ice time suggests he received his more typical fourth-line usage. Johnston has three goals, 68 hits, 49 PIM and just 11 shots on goal through 21 contests this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.