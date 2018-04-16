Islanders' Ross Johnston: More than just a fighter
Johnston finished the 2017-18 season with three goals, three assists, and 62 penalty minutes in 24 games.
Johnston provided the Islanders with a physical presence on the ice, something they have been lacking since letting Matt Martin leave via free agency a couple of seasons ago. Johnston will likely compete for a spot on the fourth-line with the Islanders in training camp, but will likely find himself as an enforcer who is only used when the Isles are facing a physical opponent and not as an every game player.
