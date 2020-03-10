Islanders' Ross Johnston: Not expected to play Tuesday
Johnston will once again watch the game from the press box Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Johnston has only played once in the last nine games for the Islanders so it shouldn't come as a shock that he will sit Tuesday. Johnston was practicing with several other forwards who are expected to sit also in Tom Kuhnhackl, Michael Dal Colle, and Otto Koivula. The Islanders have lost six straight games and could use a spark, so perhaps coach Barry Trotz will give Johnston a chance to provide that spark Thursday in Calgary should the team increase their losing streak to seven.
