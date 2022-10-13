Johnston is not expected to play when the Islanders open their season Thursday versus the Panthers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
As in past seasons, Johnston will only draw into the lineup when the Islanders have injury issues or if they believe they need his physical presence in the lineup. The next chance for Johnston to get into game action will be Saturday when the Islanders take on the Ducks.
