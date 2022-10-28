In one game this season Johnston has two penalty minutes, a rating of minus-1, and has yet to register a point.

This is not a surprise, as Johnston will only see the ice when head coach Lane Lambert feels his physical presence is needed. Johnston may not be the best skater in the league, but he is one of the better fighters. Johnston has never played more than 32 games in a season, and if his usage in the early going of this year continues, then he will be unlikely to reach that total again.