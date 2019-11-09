Islanders' Ross Johnston: One goal on the season
Johnston has one goal in eight games this season for the Islanders.
Saturday marked the ninth game this season that Johnston has played in after participating in only 17 last season. The reason for this is the rash of injuries that the Islanders have suffered this season. Johnston is on the team because of his fists and not for his ability to light the lamp. Generally, he would only play versus teams that might want to engage in extracurricular activities. Some of the Islander forwards who were out with injury will be returning to the lineup shortly which should once again relegate Johnston to the bench more often than not.
