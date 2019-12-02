Play

Johnston has one point, a goal, in 12 games so far this season.

Johnson has been a healthy scratch in four of the past five games for the Islanders and is only used during emergencies or when coach Barry Trotz feels they need his physical presence in the lineup. Johnston does have 35 PIM in those 12 games and isn't afraid to drop the gloves and duke it out with some of the best fighters in the NHL.

