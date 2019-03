Johnston has been a healthy scratch for the past seven games and only played 17 games this season.

The Islanders are mired in a goal-scoring slump as they have been held scoreless in back to back games and only have 10 goals in their last seven contests. Johnston isn't likely the answer to the Isles offensive problems as goal scoring is not his biggest talent, but perhaps his physicality would open up the ice for more skilled players. Still, Johnston is only likely to see the ice if a forward were to come down with an illness or an injury.