Islanders' Ross Johnston: Out of lineup Thursday
Johnston will be a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Johnston provides the Islanders with a physical presence, but coach Doug Weight must feel that skill will be needed more than an ability to drop the glove in order to defeat Tampa Bay. The next chance for Johnston to play will be Saturday versus the Blackhawks.
