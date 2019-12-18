Johnston took 12 minutes in penalties at the end of the Islanders' 8-3 loss to the Predators on Tuesday.

Johnson was given a questionable charging penalty as the referees were trying to make sure the game didn't get out of hand and then his chirping at them led to his misconduct penalty. Johnston has been elevated to the top line with Mathew Barzal but that arrangement could be coming to an end in the near future as Johnston only has one point in his last six games and it's not like Barzal has been lighting the world on fire either. Eventually, Johnston should go back to being someone who only plays when coach Barry Trotz feels his physical presence is needed.