Johnson didn't have a point but did register a five minute major for fighting at the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday.

Johnson has played in three straight games and four of five due to multiple injuries to his fellow forwards. When Johnson does draw in the lineup, it is for his physical presence. His job will be to plant himself in front of the opposing goalie and also to drop the gloves whenever it's needed. Johnson is likely only valuable as a fantasy player in those leagues that reward penalty minutes.