Islanders' Ross Johnston: Playing more often
Johnston has already set a career-high for games played in a season with 28.
With Cal Clutterbuck (wrist) still not having a definitive timetable to return to the lineup, coach Barry Trotz is forced to either play, Michael Dal Colle or Johnston. That decision likely comes down to what Trotz thinks is needed most for that particular game, the skill of Dal Colle or the physical presence of Johnston.
