Islanders' Ross Johnston: Plays Saturday
Johnston drew back into the lineup Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Johnston provides the Islanders with an enforcer type whenever he is in the lineup. Coach Doug Weight places him in the lineup versus physical teams but removes him against more skilled opponents. Johnston has proven that he can use more than just his fists when on the ice however, as he does have three goals and three assists in 17 games for the Isles. Still, he will likely be a coaches decision most games.
More News
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Will be active Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Won't play Sunday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Three goals in 10 games•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Back with Islanders•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...