Johnston drew back into the lineup Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Johnston provides the Islanders with an enforcer type whenever he is in the lineup. Coach Doug Weight places him in the lineup versus physical teams but removes him against more skilled opponents. Johnston has proven that he can use more than just his fists when on the ice however, as he does have three goals and three assists in 17 games for the Isles. Still, he will likely be a coaches decision most games.