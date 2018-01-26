Islanders' Ross Johnston: Returns to AHL
Johnston was sent back to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.
The move should be temporary, as the NHL is off for the All-Star break, and Johnston has been brilliant in limited action this season. Primarily lauded for his physicality and essentially staking a second residence in the sin bin -- he had 15 PIM in his season debut -- Johnston has accumulated a goal and a helper through his first three games of the 2017-18 campaign. However, his offense production is bound to regress so long as he remains in a fourth-line role.
