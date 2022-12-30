Johnston was on the ice for over ten minutes in the 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Johnston had been a healthy scratch for 12 straight games and 17 of 18 before Thursday. It would seem the only reason that Johnston played Thursday was because the team ran out of healthy forwards and didn't want to recall any other players from the AHL. Whether or not Johnston plays Saturday in Seattle likely will depend upon whether or not one of those currently injured forwards will be healthy enough to join the lineup.