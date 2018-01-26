Johnston opened the scoring in Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas.

Johnston skated a team-low 6:56, but he still made a major impact. Playing his third NHL game of the season and the fourth of his career, the 23-year-old forward potted his first goal at the highest level. Still, he's unlikely to advance beyond his current fourth-line role.

