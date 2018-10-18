Islanders' Ross Johnston: Sets up goal in season debut
Johnston assisted on his team's lone goal Wednesday, but the Islanders were defeated by the Ducks in Anaheim, 4-1.
This was the season debut for Johnston, as Isles coach Barry Trotz left the gritty winger in the press box for the first four games of the new campaign. Still, he only recorded eight minutes of ice time, and hoping for Johnston to click offensively will be a fruitless exercise more often than not.
