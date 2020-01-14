Johnston didn't register a point but did have 17 penalty minutes in the Islanders 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Johnston was in the game due to the absence of Casey Cizikas. Johnston may also play Tuesday as Cizikas is out of the lineup once again. Johnston has three goals in 25 games this season, but his main role is as a physical threat. Johnston can drop the gloves with the best of them and his inclusion in the lineup will come down to what coach Barry Trotz feels is needed more, physical play or the skill of Otto Koivula.