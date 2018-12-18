Islanders' Ross Johnston: Still seeking first goal
Johnston has been a healthy scratch for the past two games for the Islanders after playing in three straight.
Johnston is only called upon to play for the Isles if they have nagging injuries to other forwards or if they feel his physical presence is needed. On the season Johnston has three assists, 14 PIMs, and has a rating of plus-1 in 10 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Played in three straight•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Draws in Saturday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Sets up goal in season debut•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Yet to see the ice•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Snags four-year deal•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Granted qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...