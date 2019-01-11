Islanders' Ross Johnston: Surprise addition to lineup
Johnston was a late addition to the lineup for the Islanders in their 4-3 victory over the Rangers on Thursday.
Johnston played over Michael Dal Colle as coach Barry Trotz decided that he wanted additional toughness in the lineup. Johnston played just under eight minutes accruing two penalty minutes and two hits. Johnston did try to goad Cody McLeod into a fight, but the winger decided against it as the last time they fought, McLeod suffered a broken hand and missed 14 games. Johnston and McLeod will next get to discuss their feelings about each other on Saturday afternoon when these two teams meet again in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Still seeking first goal•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Played in three straight•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Draws in Saturday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Sets up goal in season debut•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Yet to see the ice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...