Johnston was a late addition to the lineup for the Islanders in their 4-3 victory over the Rangers on Thursday.

Johnston played over Michael Dal Colle as coach Barry Trotz decided that he wanted additional toughness in the lineup. Johnston played just under eight minutes accruing two penalty minutes and two hits. Johnston did try to goad Cody McLeod into a fight, but the winger decided against it as the last time they fought, McLeod suffered a broken hand and missed 14 games. Johnston and McLeod will next get to discuss their feelings about each other on Saturday afternoon when these two teams meet again in Brooklyn.