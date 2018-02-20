Johnston has provided some offense since being called up to the Isles with three goals in 10 games.

Johnston was mainly called up to provide a physical presence as he is best known for being what would be an enforcer in today's game. The fact that he has potted a few goals has been a nice bonus for the Isles. If he can continue to light the lamp occasionally then he may be able to get into the lineup in games other than when the Isles feel they need a bruiser.