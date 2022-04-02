Johnston tied his career-high in points for a season with an assist as the Islanders defeated the Rangers 3-0 on Friday.

Johnston only has one goal and five assists on the season in 20 games. The Islanders did sign him to a four-year $4.4 million extension before the season because they value him as someone who can do more than just bully an opponent into submission. The problem is that with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck signed for next season, his playing time might not increase dramatically.