Islanders' Ross Johnston: Unlikely to play Thursday
Johnson is once again expected to be a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Thursday will mark the sixth straight and 11th of the past 12 games that Johnson has watched from the press box. Johnston is one of the best fighters in the game today, but that is also a skill that is needed less and less in today's game. Johnston has three assists to go along with 21 penalty minutes in 11 games so far this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Still seeking first goal•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Played in three straight•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Draws in Saturday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Sets up goal in season debut•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Yet to see the ice•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Snags four-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...