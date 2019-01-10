Johnson is once again expected to be a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Thursday will mark the sixth straight and 11th of the past 12 games that Johnson has watched from the press box. Johnston is one of the best fighters in the game today, but that is also a skill that is needed less and less in today's game. Johnston has three assists to go along with 21 penalty minutes in 11 games so far this season.