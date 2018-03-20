Johnston (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's home game against the Panthers.

Johnston, who accumulated a whopping 27 PIM in Friday's loss to the Capitals, reportedly is set to replace Cal Clutterbuck, who has been dealing with migraine issues and is "a little banged up" from the last contest. Due to relative inexperience, we only recommend streaming Johnston in leagues that heavily award bonuses for time spent in the sin bin.