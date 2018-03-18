Islanders' Ross Johnston: Won't play Sunday
Johnston (undisclosed) won't play versus the Hurricanes on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Johnston was described by coach Dough Weight as being a little banged up. He has been a bit of a surprise this season, not so much for his physical play, everyone knew that was his forte, but he has also shown a knack for knowing what to do when the puck is on his stick. Johnston should be able to return for the Islanders next game versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
More News
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Three goals in 10 games•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Back with Islanders•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Returns to AHL•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Physical forward gets call from big club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...