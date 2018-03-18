Johnston (undisclosed) won't play versus the Hurricanes on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Johnston was described by coach Dough Weight as being a little banged up. He has been a bit of a surprise this season, not so much for his physical play, everyone knew that was his forte, but he has also shown a knack for knowing what to do when the puck is on his stick. Johnston should be able to return for the Islanders next game versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

