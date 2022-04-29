Johnston (illness) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale against the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Johnston will finish the season with seven points and 90 hits through 32 contests. The 28-year-old winger will likely post similar numbers in 2022-23.
More News
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Scoreless in seven straight•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Ties career high•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Heathy scratch Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Healthy scratch for three straight•
-
Islanders' Ross Johnston: Picks up pair of assists•