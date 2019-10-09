Islanders' Ross Johnston: Yet to play
Johnston still hasn't played in a game this season.
This isn't a surprise as Johnston will only play when coach Barry Trotz feels that his physical presence is needed. Johnston is not someone who is going to help the Islanders score goals but rather someone who isn't afraid to drop the gloves and take on any opponent. The Islanders are having problems lighting the lamp in the early going this season and Trotz did mention Wednesday that lineup changes may be coming so perhaps Johnston does get his first chance to play Friday in Carolina.
