Islanders' Ross Johnston: Yet to see the ice
Johnston has been a healthy scratch for each of the Islanders three games this season.
Although the Islanders signed Johnston to a four-year contract this past July, it seems he won't have a regular place in the starting lineup. The biggest asset that Johnston possesses is his physical play both with his body and his fists. Johnston may only get a start when the Islanders feel they are playing a team that has the same type of player.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...