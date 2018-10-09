Johnston has been a healthy scratch for each of the Islanders three games this season.

Although the Islanders signed Johnston to a four-year contract this past July, it seems he won't have a regular place in the starting lineup. The biggest asset that Johnston possesses is his physical play both with his body and his fists. Johnston may only get a start when the Islanders feel they are playing a team that has the same type of player.

