Islanders' Ruslan Iskhakov: Diminutive offensive dynamo drafted by Isles

Iskhakov was drafted 43rd overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The very definition of a diminutive forward, Iskhakov is listed at 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, and he may very well be smaller than that. His offensive abilities are off the charts but he may just be too small to ever carve out a career at the NHL level. Iskhakov possesses elite vision and hockey sense, but he doesn't skate all that well for a kid so small, and mobility is often the most important attribute for an undersized player. While an intriguing prospect, Iskhakov is nothing more than a high-end lottery ticket.