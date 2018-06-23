Islanders' Ruslan Iskhakov: Diminutive offensive dynamo drafted by Isles
Iskhakov was drafted 43rd overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The very definition of a diminutive forward, Iskhakov is listed at 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, and he may very well be smaller than that. His offensive abilities are off the charts but he may just be too small to ever carve out a career at the NHL level. Iskhakov possesses elite vision and hockey sense, but he doesn't skate all that well for a kid so small, and mobility is often the most important attribute for an undersized player. While an intriguing prospect, Iskhakov is nothing more than a high-end lottery ticket.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...