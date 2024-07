Iskhakov signed a contract with CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Wednesday, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Iskhakov played in one regular-season contest and one playoff game, earning an assist in his only NHL action. The undersized winger has seemingly been surpassed on the organization depth chart, so he'll head home to Russia to play for the first time since 2017-18. The Islanders will retain his NHL rights since he was given a qualifying offer.