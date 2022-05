Iskhakov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Iskhakov spent 2021-22 with Adler Mannheim in the DEL, logging 22 points in 25 appearances as well as three goals in four games in the Champions Hockey League tournament. The Russian winger likely needs more time to develop on offense, so he'll probably play with AHL Bridgeport or get loaned out to another European team in 2022-23.