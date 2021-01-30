Pulock (leg) was able to practice with the Islanders on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pulock seemed to be in discomfort late in the game Thursday when he got tied up with Tom Wilson of the Capitals. However, his ability to practice Friday is a positive sign that he will be able to play Saturday in Philadelphia. Pulock and his rocket shot man the point when the Islanders have the man advantage, but he has still yet to put the biscuit in the basket this season. The Islanders have struggled to score in the early part of this campaign and need contributions from everyone, including the defense.