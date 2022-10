Pulock notched an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Pulock won't positively overwhelm a fantasy manager in a given category, but his across-the-board contributions add up, particularly in roto leagues that offer bonuses for hits and blocked shots. The Islanders' 15th overall pick from 2013 is plus-5 with a goal, three assists, 14 blocked shots and 17 hits this season.