Pulock recorded an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Pulock has notched an assist in three straight games going back to before the All-Star break, and he's accumulated a plus-6 rating in that stretch. The 25-year-old continues to work on the top pairing and second power-play unit, and with 26 points through 51 games, he should make a solid push to achieve a new career high in the category (37).