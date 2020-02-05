Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Assist in three straight
Pulock recorded an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Pulock has notched an assist in three straight games going back to before the All-Star break, and he's accumulated a plus-6 rating in that stretch. The 25-year-old continues to work on the top pairing and second power-play unit, and with 26 points through 51 games, he should make a solid push to achieve a new career high in the category (37).
