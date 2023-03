Pulock logged two assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Pulock helped out on goals by Pierre Engvall and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The pair of helpers snapped a six-game slump for Pulock. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 22 points, 98 shots on net, 121 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 69 outings this season.