Pulock scored a goal and an assist. both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

His third-period tally with a little under seven minutes left tied things up at 5-5 and earned the Isles a point. Pulock is enjoying a strong month of December -- he's scored two goals and eight points in 10 games, with half his production (two goals, two helpers) coming with the man advantage.