Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Big night off blue line
Pulock racked up three assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The blueliner also chipped in two shots, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Pulock hasn't registered a point in his prior seven games, but the 24-year-old has been productive in spurts this season, and Saturday's eruption could be a sign that a hot streak is coming.
