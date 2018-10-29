Pulock scored Sunday's game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Scoreless in seven-straight games, Pulock notched only his second point of the season Sunday. His first goal of the year came towards the end of the second period but wound up being the difference maker in the game. Look for the 24-year-old blueliner to keep logging heavy minutes, but given his offensive limitations, you should probably avoid Pulock in fantasy.