Pulock finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Washington.

Pulock assisted on a Brock Nelson tally that gave New York a short-lived 1-0 lead in the opening frame, and later added a largely meaningless goal with 3:27 remaining. The 23-year-old blueliner had been mired in a scoring rut with just three points over his previous 15 games, but he's up to seven goals and 23 points in 56 games for the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories