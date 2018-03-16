Pulock finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Washington.

Pulock assisted on a Brock Nelson tally that gave New York a short-lived 1-0 lead in the opening frame, and later added a largely meaningless goal with 3:27 remaining. The 23-year-old blueliner had been mired in a scoring rut with just three points over his previous 15 games, but he's up to seven goals and 23 points in 56 games for the season.