Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Breaks out with two-point effort
Pulock finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Washington.
Pulock assisted on a Brock Nelson tally that gave New York a short-lived 1-0 lead in the opening frame, and later added a largely meaningless goal with 3:27 remaining. The 23-year-old blueliner had been mired in a scoring rut with just three points over his previous 15 games, but he's up to seven goals and 23 points in 56 games for the season.
More News
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Two points in last 13 games•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Two points in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Two points in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Sheds face shield•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Notches two assists in Saturday's win•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Racks up five points Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...